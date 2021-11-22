Pete Carroll’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Pete Carroll’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Pete Carroll had little patience for the media following his Seattle Seahawks’ 3-7 season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks’ head coach was brief with the press and only stayed for a few minutes after the game.

But, before leaving, he was asked if this season has caused him to be the most frustrated coach he’s ever been.

Carroll responded affirmatively right away.

“It is correct.

Without a doubt,

Carroll stated, “Not even close.”

Carroll’s attitude has enraged fans on Twitter.

Some are ready to call a halt to the Super Bowl XLVIII winner’s decade-long relationship:

Others are wondering if Carroll’s struggles in Seattle this season could pave the way for a return to USC. The Trojans’ head coaching position is open again following Clay Helton’s firing earlier this year:

The Seahawks are 3-7, thanks in part to an offense that can’t seem to find its stride and a defense that keeps allowing big plays.

It didn’t help that they were without Russell Wilson for several games, but they’ve gone 0-2 since his return from a finger injury.

Since 2011, Pete Carroll has not had a losing season.

Wilson was brought into the fold for the first time the following year.

However, if things continue as they are, Carroll will have his worst season since his infamous 1994 season with the New York Jets.

Now that Carroll is 70, it’s worth considering how much longer he has with the Seahawks.

The NFL Community Reacts To Pete Carroll’s Open Admission