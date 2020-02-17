PETE JENSON: Eden Hazard’s debut season at Real Madrid has been plagued by injuries

Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane knows this season could end up being very special. Just how special it ends up being may have a lot to do with how Eden Hazard returns to the first team.

The injury to Luis Suarez and the change of coach has weakened Barcelona to the point where they are no longer favourites to finish as champions. In Europe, winning the Champions League will be more problematic but if they beat Manchester City they will have eliminated one of the few teams who can live with them at the moment.

Zidane’s team is strong defensively, there is depth and unity in the squad, and goals are coming from all over the pitch with 19 different scorers this season. If there was just one outstanding performer able to win a difficult game on his own with a moment’s magic that might be the difference between doing the double in style and having to settle for a hard-fought league win.

Hazard is the man who can provide that magic and his importance explains why Zidane has been so careful about his return from injury.

It’s been a long road back from November 26 when he injured himself against PSG at the Bernabeu but he completed his 10th training session on Friday and was due to complete his 11th on Saturday before being named in Zidane’s squad for Sunday’s game against Celta Vigo.

If he plays half an hour this weekend and an hour next Saturday away to Levante then he will be in contention to play 90 minutes against Manchester City.

Hazard was ready to come back last weekend but the fixture was a tough trip away at Osasuna and so Zidane decided to give the club’s record signing one more week at home before he returns for what is now the most crucial part of Real Madrid’s season.

Not only do they face Manchester City but they play Barcelona at home on March 1 and a win would give them a huge advantage over Quique Setien’s side.

It could see them open up a three-point gap while they have a game in hand but the benefits will not stop there because goal-difference is head-to-head in LaLiga and a win, after the first Clasico of the season finishing 0-0 at the Nou Camp, would mean that they have the better direct goal-difference with Barca.

If the two teams finish level on points at the end of the season they would be ahead of their great rivals even if Barcelona’s overall goal-difference is better. It’s easy to see why Zidane has not wanted to rush Hazard back.

After he sustained the injury against PSG, Zidane was relaxed in his post-match press conference dismissing it as a twist that would not be a long-term problem. The original estimation of time on the sidelines was 10 days. That has turned into a lengthy period out because a micro-fracture was discovered in the days following the PSG match.

Hazard broke his right ankle in the summer of 2017 while on international duty. It was also when he was very much on Madrid’s transfer agenda. The story of Zidane’s eventual capture of a player he had wanted to coach since he first saw him as a 19-year-old at Lille and immediately suggested him to Madrid.

When the time finally came for Lille to sell him, Zidane again urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to bring him to the Bernabeu but with Jose Mourinho at the helm Real Madrid signed Luka Modric instead.

In 2016 Zidane became Real Madrid first-team coach and again told the club to sign Hazard. He finally got his man last summer.

There was a wait for his debut because of a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season. The injury prevented him hitting top form at the start of the season. Real Madrid played this Sunday’s rivals Celta on the opening day and it was Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos who were the stars. Instead of the big summer signing Madrid were left relying on two players many people believed were already in the club’s past.

As soon as he got up to speed Hazard, starting on the left and making diagonal runs through the middle to dovetail with kindred spirit Karim Benzema, became the focal point of Madrid’s attacks.

That’s the understanding Zidane wants to see mature once more and push the team over the line in the league and inspire another good Champions League run.

If there is one thing Madrid still feel they miss, it’s a big-game player who always delivers when it matters most.

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo is still being felt. Ronaldo may even be waiting for Madrid in the Champions League this season. They would definitely want Hazard at his best for that encounter and before then they want him to play his part in knocking out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.