Pete Thamel’s Reaction to Joining ESPN’s College Football Team

ESPN has hired well-known college football insider Pete Thamel, who is set to make the jump from Yahoo Sports to the Worldwide Leader, where he will reportedly take on an “Adam Schefter” role for college athletics, according to a Wednesday evening report from the New York Post.

On Thursday, ESPN announced the hire.

“Pete has long been regarded as one of the best sports storytellers and news breakers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pete to ESPN and look forward to his contributions as he joins our team of award-winning college sports reporters who produce smart, unique coverage,” said Lauren Reynolds, vice president and executive editor of ESPNcom.

Thamel, who will join ESPN as a senior college football writer, immediately reacted to the news on social media.

“Fired up to confirm,” Thamel tweeted in response to the ESPN press release.

“I’m looking forward to getting started with the new crew.”

January 13, 2022 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel)

