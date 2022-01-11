Peter Crouch admits that he and his wife Abbey Clancy regularly consume three bottles of wine per night.

Peter Crouch admits that he and his wife Abbey Clancy drink three bottles of wine every night.

Peter Crouch, the England footballer, admits that he and his wife Abbey Clancy regularly consume three bottles of wine per night.

The 6ft 7in ex-Spurs striker, who has 22 England goals to his name, also enjoys regular fry-ups and has taken up boxing.

“If I’m not punditing… me and Abs will eat early with the kids and try to get them in bed by eight,” the football pundit, who has four children with model Abbey, 36, said.

“After that, we’re both partial to a glass of wine.”

“We’ll usually open the second bottle around nine o’clock.”

At ten o’clock, I’ll open the third bottle.”

“I haven’t put on a pound since I stopped playing,” Beanpole Crouchy, 40, added, despite the fact that he has been eating more full English breakfasts.

“I’m probably the tallest featherweight in history,” Crouchy said of his boxing career.