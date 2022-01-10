Peter Crouch admits that he and his wife Abbey Clancy regularly consume three bottles of wine per night.

Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy admit to drinking three bottles of wine every night.

The 6ft 7in ex-Spurs striker, who has 22 England goals under his belt, also enjoys regular fry-ups and has started boxing.

“If I’m not punditing, me and Abs will eat early with the kids and try to get them in bed by eight,” said the football analyst, who is married to model Abbey, 36, and has four children.

“Then it’s time for a glass of wine for both of us.”

“Around nine o’clock, we usually open the second bottle.”

The third bottle, at ten o’clock.”

Despite the fact that he has been eating more full English breakfasts, Beanpole Crouchy, 40, added, “I haven’t put on a pound since I stopped playing.”

Crouchy said of himself in terms of boxing, “I’m probably the tallest featherweight in history.”