PETER CROUCH: Bruno Fernandes risks going backwards at Manchester United

The deal looks brilliant at first glance, doesn’t it? Bruno Fernandes, a top-class Portugal international who was wanted by many top European clubs, has joined Manchester United for £68 million.

Fernandes is heading impressively towards his peak. He will play at a stadium that has provided the stage for so many top-class performers down the years and we saw at Sporting Lisbon that he has the exciting qualities United fans have come to expect from their main men over the last 25 years.

Those fans need a lift. I was in Manchester 10 days ago and saw a performance against Burnley that left me speechless. What struck me most was the utter despondency of the fans who poured out of the stadium long before the final whistle. I hope Fernandes can make them excited once more.

Paul Pogba, however, was a top player before he went to Manchester. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku were signings who couldn’t fail either. Juan Mata, six years ago this week, arrived at Old Trafford as a World Cup winner, labelled as the man to light up a stuttering season.

There are more names to add. Victor Lindelof was wanted by teams across the continent when United bought him. Eric Bailly, Marcus Rojo, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Henrikh Mkhitaryan —they all went to Manchester with pedigree or potential.

Of the players we have listed, how many would you say have been resounding successes? It is not easy, is it?

Another question would be how many have actually improved after joining one of the world’s biggest clubs? It is not wrong to say not one of them did. Some went backwards.

I would love to see Fernandes buck the trend. I have watched him play for Portugal during the last 12 months and I believe he has got the star quality to be a huge presence for United, but until we see firm evidence, the element of doubt around this transfer will remain.

There has been no logic to the way United have operated in the transfer market in recent years, you never get the sense they are buying a player to fit into a firm plan or a confirmed way of playing. It is almost as if they buy the star name and then hope for the best.

For this, the focus has to be on Ed Woodward. I was appalled to see the incident on Tuesday night of thugs — we won’t describe them as football fans — firing flares into his Cheshire property. This was a level of disgraceful behaviour that I have never witnessed. Nobody deserves such treatment.

In terms of player recruitment, though, the evidence is clear and damning. Woodward has not made a positive step and I cannot understand why he has not moved for a director of football when they are crying out for some knowledge in that area.

There are two sporting directors I know well in the Premier League —Liverpool’s Michael Edwards (I worked with him at Portsmouth) and Stuart Webber at Norwich. They have always made the point of emphasising to me the need to have a structure in place before making signings.

Norwich have found life hard since winning promotion but they have excellent foundations and Webber explained to me last summer how they had a system in mind to get the best out of Teemu Pukki and what players would fit the criteria. It is all about the right fit and the plan, not the name.

Looking at United, however, I have never felt there is a plan. They haven’t had a successful purchase for years and the best, most exciting players at the club currently —Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams — all came through the academy.

It all tells you that United’s recruitment has been wrong. Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all know about football, so it tells you the problem has been elsewhere. Fernandes needs to be the man who shows the problem of bad buys is being solved.

I had an audience with Jurgen Klopp before Christmas and know how much the nature of the fixture calendar has driven him to distraction.

So I can understand why he is so determined that none of Liverpool’s top players will feature in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury. If I was in his squad and he had promised me a week off, I can tell you right now that nothing would stop me jumping on a plane!

Players need to be looked after and Klopp is right to make a point of highlighting the problem of having replays scheduled during the winter break. The planners have made a mistake and they need to work together to correct it.

But, at the same time, Klopp has unfortunately caused himself an unwanted distraction at the wrong time by saying that he will not be at Anfield for Shrewsbury’s visit. If I am honest, it is a little bit disrespectful to the League One team.

This might be the only time Sam Ricketts manages at Anfield. It could be the only occasion some of his players step out in the stadium. By all means, play a youthful team and allow Neil Critchley to do the coaching. It just would have been better for Klopp to be there too.

What a huge weekend this is for West Ham. I know they have faced a testing run of fixtures but I am genuinely worried about them staying in the Premier League.

Watford have got momentum under Nigel Pearson and West Ham look vulnerable. They tried to make improvements in the final days of the transfer window but is it going to be enough? The situation around the club is hardly helping the team thrive.

The fans, who have always believed they should be in the top 10, are protesting. They do not want David Moyes (below) to be their manager after his first spell at the club — I thought he did a good job in tough circumstances, to be fair — and the team are struggling to score goals.

West Ham have traditionally had players who could provide a spark, whether it was Marko Arnautovic, Dimitri Payet or Paolo Di Canio, but they look bereft at the moment.

They desperately need to beat Brighton on Saturday.