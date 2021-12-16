Peter Crouch: The problem isn’t the two pints that fans drink during a game, but the ten before.

Peter Crouch: The issue isn’t the two pints that fans consume during a game, but the ten before.

Peter Crouch discusses the pros and cons of alcohol and football, as well as the sexism of celebrity culture, and explains why he sent his wife Abbey Clancy home from the Euro 2020 final because he was afraid of violence.

When England’s football team advanced to the Euro 2020 final in July, Peter Crouch persuaded his model wife, Abbey Clancy, to accompany him to the game against Italy.

The former England striker was working as a pundit for the BBC in a studio next to Wembley Way, the pedestrianised street that leads to the famous stadium.

He told her, “The entire tournament has been a festival atmosphere.”

“Come down and see the show,” says the narrator.

“That game was different,” Crouch laments.

“Ticketless, drunken, and drugged-up thugs” stormed Wembley in an “appalling scene of disorder,” according to an official report released this month by Baroness Casey, which could have resulted in the deaths of fans or staff.

During his morning commute, Crouch, 40, could see trouble brewing, seeing hooligans “come out of the woodwork” and recognising “all the old element that I thought we’d got rid of.”

“From 10 a.m., people were drinking.

He tells me, “I knew it was going to end in tears.”

“Outside, bottles were being smashed, and you could hear a different kind of chanting.”

I sent Ab home at 4 p.m., hours before the game, because I’ve spent my entire life around football and could sense it.

“Growing up in west London, I used to go to a lot of Chelsea and QPR games, and you always felt like things could blow up at any time.”

I’m talking about thuggery, brawling, and chanting – none of it is pleasant.”

Crouch joined a very different football club this summer, becoming a director at non-league, semi-professional club Dulwich Hamlet, with pride.

Fans at their south London stadium wave LGBT rainbow flags and scarves, and forward Danny Mills was named to the 2021 Football Black List for his efforts to combat racism.

“Dulwich has a very welcoming atmosphere; no one is judged, and anyone can come and enjoy the atmosphere,” he says.

“I’d be delighted to take Abbey and the kids,” Crouch says.

Heading risks Peter Crouch on his dementia scans Peter Crouch, who retired in 2019, is 6ft 7in. His appearance often led to abuse from fans. “I was on the receiving end of a hell of a lot for being different, looking-wise,” he says. “As a young, impressionable player who’s not quite comfortable with themselves, to get an absolute barrage of abuse from the terraces from the moment I walked on to a football pitch was hard.” His height gave him an advantage for heading the ball, but following scientific research revealing the damage that heading can cause to the brain – increasing the risk of dementia – Crouch has said he plans to have a scan for the progressive brain condition chronic traumatic encepalopathy every year. Recalling repeatedly heading balls in training, he says: “I’d see stars and I’d think, ‘I’d better stop now’ – and I’d do that most days.” He adds: “I remember looking at stats and I’d headed more balls than anyone in Europe for about five or six years on the trot. So I always think, in the modern day if anyone’s going to have this issue, it’ll be me.”