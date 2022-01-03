Peter Wright expresses his dissatisfaction with WIND during the World Darts Championship final against Michael Smith.

Peter Wright expresses his displeasure with WIND during his World Darts Championship final against Michael Smith.

During the final of the World Darts Championship, PETER WRIGHT appeared to be thrown off by the wind.

A breeze that appeared to blow across Alexandra Palace on Monday night caused problems for Scotland’s No 2 seed.

During a tense first set against Michael Smith in North London, Wright was anything but relaxed.

And it appeared that a draft inside the massive arena was the source of his problems.

A strong breeze inside Ally Pally has been a source of complaint in the past.

Wright was able to put his problems aside and win the first set of his quest for a second world title.

The final began with a stunning 28-dart leg, which Smith ultimately won.

After Wright was blown off course, fans on social media had a good laugh at his expense.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Hahaha aye dead on Peter, the wind was blowing your darts out of the doubles was it?” one person joked.

“Blaming the wind across the state for 28 missed darts at doubles,” said another.

“I always blame the wind for a 28 dart leg,” one added.

In the meantime, Barry Hearn slammed dining Dutchmen and ‘ignorant’ celebrities.

Following a Christmas lunch with pal Vincent van der Voort, Michael van Gerwen, three-time world darts champion, tested positive for coronavirus.

Mighty Mike then accused the PDC of lax health and safety protocols while in self-isolation, calling Ally Pally a “big corona bomb.”

Gerwyn Price, the world No. 1, called for a postponement after his third-round exit, but he later backtracked on his comments.

Hearn, on the other hand, was unconcerned with the criticism, accusing the two Dutch stars of exposing themselves to the virus in the first place.

I see Vincent van der Voort and Michael van Gerwen out in a restaurant and heading to a hotel on social media.

Isn’t that not the smartest move you’ve ever made?

“When I hear these people say postpone,” PDC president Hearn, 73, said, “they don’t really understand the sports business.”

“It’s not so much a matter of postponing as it is of canceling or continuing.”

“When you have a 17- or 18-day event that is a global TV production, it’s too long an event to say to broadcasters, ‘Can you please slip us in in a couple of weeks?’

“It doesn’t work like that in the television industry.”

These individuals are illiterate.

As a result, we must continue.

We must persevere.

“How good have the PDC players been in that regard? Ninety-five out of 96 players have been double-vaccinated.”

A single dose has been given to the 96th player.

“Think about it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.