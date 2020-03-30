Petit: Fernandes is doing what Pogba was meant to do at Man Utd

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has praised Bruno Fernandes for impacting Manchester United’s performances in a way that Paul Pogba was “meant to be doing”.

Summer interest turned into a prolonged January pursuit for the 25-year-old, with the Old Trafford giants finally getting their man towards the end of the window in a deal worth an initial 55 million euros (£46.6million).

After an inconsistent first half of the season, Man Utd are unbeaten in the nine games Fernandes has featured in since his move from Sporting Lisbon.

Pogba, meanwhile, has missed most of the season through injury and Petit has congratulated Fernandes for succeeding where the Frenchman failed.

“Fernandes has made a huge impact,” Petit told the Daily Mirror.

“In the space of two months, he is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years.

“He’s changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It’s hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

“Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It’s what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I’m pretty sure it can work.”