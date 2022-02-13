Petr Cech, a Chelsea legend, explains why axing Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Club World Cup final was a “difficult decision.” Mendy shines.

PETR CECH has spoken out about the ‘tough decision’ to bench Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Club World Cup final in favor of Edouard Mendy.

While Mendy was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Arrizabalaga was Chelsea’s first choice.

Fans expected Thomas Tuchel to stick with the Spain international for Saturday’s match against Palmeiras.

Mendy only met up with his Blues teammates on Wednesday after saving a penalty to help Senegal win their first Afcon title last weekend.

Cech, Chelsea’s technical director, has now revealed what went into the 29-year-old’s quick return to the starting lineup.

“We have top goalkeepers, they both perform at a high level this season,” he told Channel 4.

“It makes it difficult.”

The other players are in the same boat; they have a 25-man squad but can only play 11 of them.

“We chose Edou because he is our No. 1 goalkeeper, and he came over here, trained, and is in good shape.”

I believe it is a difficult decision to make, but he is our No. 1 and he plays.”

While there is little to choose between the two in terms of statistics, Arrizabalaga now appears to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Back in 2018, he was the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he arrived in West London.

However, after a string of poor performances and the arrival of Mendy from Rennes in 2020, his star has faded.

Tuchel’s faith in Mendy was restored after the 29-year-old made two crucial saves to help Chelsea win the final trophy of the Roman Abramovich era.

