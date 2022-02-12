Petr Cech begs Chelsea to take the Club World Cup seriously after the Blues flopped in 2012 by treating it like a pre-season tournament.

Petr Cech, a Chelsea legend, has issued a strong warning to the club’s players ahead of Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

A major career regret for the legendary former Chelsea goalkeeper, who is now a technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge, was failing to win the same cup a decade ago.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Corinthians in Japan, with Cech believing that only three of his teammates were serious about the Club World Cup in Yokohama.

“Petr spoke a bit in training,” Blues midfielder Mason Mount revealed.

“He doesn’t have many regrets in his career, but one of them is not taking advantage of the opportunity to win this competition when he had it.”

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him.”

“It may only happen once in my career, so as a group, we understand how important it is to give it our all these two games to win a major competition that few people win.”

“We’re focused on that, and that’s a message that’s resonating loudly in the last few days.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us, and we must seize it.”

Cech told the current Chelsea squad that most of the players treated the Club World Cup like a pre-season tournament in 2012 and were not mentally prepared to win.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has spent time speaking with some of the players who have been without their manager, Thomas Tuchel.

He’s been resting at home after testing positive for Covid 19, but Chelsea are hopeful that he’ll test negative and fly in on a private jet for tomorrow’s match against the Brazilians.

Despite a poor performance, Cech and the rest of Tuchel’s coaching staff were pleased with the team’s attitude in the 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal.

They blamed nerves rather than a lack of desire for a string of errors.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.