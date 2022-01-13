PETROL BOMBED IN THE NIGHT AT UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, prompting an urgent police investigation.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub, prompting police to investigate an attempted criminal damage incident.

After purchasing the licensed premises on Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, Dublin for £2 million, the UFC star now owns it.

However, after two petrol bombs were thrown at the pub overnight, a Garda investigation has been launched.

They also responded to reports of two pipe bombs left at the location.

Gardai say no damage was done, but they’re looking for witnesses.

They’re particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area overnight.

More to come…