Peyton and Eli Manning to Play a Bigger Role at Disney

Peyton and Eli Manning’s roles at Disney have been expanded.

This year, sports fans were enthralled by Peyton and Eli Manning’s performances on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.

The former NFL quarterbacks’ Manningcast, in which they watched games together while entertaining notable guests, was a huge hit with sports fans.

Moving forward, we’ll be seeing more of the Manning brothers.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that Peyton and Eli Manning have signed an expanded deal with the company, which will include the brothers appearing in UFC fights.

It’s going to be fantastic.

Disney Announces Expanded Role For Peyton, Eli Manning

