Peyton Manning has been named the best athlete he has ever worked with.

During Monday night’s playoff game, Peyton Manning had high praise for a current NFL player.

Von Miller of the Rams is the most athletic player he’s ever played with, according to the NFL legend.

Manning’s comments were discussed on Tuesday afternoon by NFL insider Ian Rapoport and Pat McAfee.

“He’s the most athletic person I’ve ever played football with,” Peyton said last night, according to McAfee.

‘He’d do his warmups with linebackers and then come up for 1-on-1s with wide receivers,’ he said.

“You know what I found interesting about last night’s broadcast,” Rapoport says.

Russell Wilson, I believe, said it.

He didn’t think Von Miller was in great shape at the start of the year.

It made sense if you watched him closely.

… He’s back to full strength and in better shape than he’s been all season.

Last night, I thought he looked great.”

“Well done, Rams, for going all in.” McAfee says.

Inviting him in.

Stafford is being brought in.

It appears to be working out.”

Peyton Manning Named The Best Athlete He Ever Played With

Peyton Manning Named The Best Athlete He Ever Played With