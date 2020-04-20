PFA chief Gordon Taylor will NOT be taking a cut to his £2m salary

Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, has said he will not be taking a cut to his £2million wage as he refuses to budge in the ongoing row over footballers’ salaries during the coronavirus crisis.

Taylor has so far refused to budge in talks with league representatives over the possibility of stars taking pay reductions in a bid to help the nation battle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 75-year-old, who has been in his role since 1981, has come in for enormous criticism for his role in talks reaching an impasse and Premier League stars have even been willing to bypass him in a bid to reach an agreement.

But now Taylor’s own salary appears to be safe from any cuts after he told The Guardian that the PFA will ‘continue to pay all our staff of over 60 in full’.

He said: ‘The PFA will make donations and the PFA is involved in the players’ charity. At the moment the PFA position is that we will continue to be paying all our staff of over 60 in full.’

It was later revealed by The Mirror that Taylor has made a contribution to the players’ charity fund in the region of £500,000.

It is claimed Taylor had already committed to making the donation before he insisted he will not be taking a pay cut.

The PFA’s charity fund allows players raise funds for the NHS, disadvantaged children and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 captains of Premier League clubs and PFA representatives wanted the fund to be created so they could raise money for causes during the crisis.

Taylor is the highest-paid union official in the country and has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed negotiator. He has had no qualms about displaying this in recent weeks, despite the international emergency.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has led calls for top-flight stars to make concessions to help alleviate pressure on the NHS, and the Premier League subsequently asked players to accept wage cuts or deferrals of up to 30 per cent.

But a video conference call last week between Premier League executive Bill Bush, Taylor and club chief executives failed to result in an agreement on how players should proceed.

It was the latest step in the PFA’s robust negotiating style that has led to an impasse so far, something that has led to criticism of Taylor.

Taylor defied the government and the Premier League last week by insisting that top-flight players will not take pay cuts to ease the financial pressure on clubs caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The union’s strongly-worded statement followed lengthy talks with the Premier League, EFL and League Managers Association on April 2 that broke up without agreement.

Discussions since have now left captains doubting the motives of clubs, with many concerned clubs are just using the crisis as an excuse not to fulfil their financial obligations to playing and non-playing staff.

Captains want discussions with club executives this week to detail exactly why a 30 per cent salary reduction is necessary, while they will also seek guarantees that the money recouped goes to good causes – including the NHS.

Players also want assurances that the non-footballing staff will remain employed.

Taylor added: ‘What [the players] we are saying is that it needs every club in its own locality to work things out for themselves – you can’t have one suit fitting all sizes because there is such a variance in income and expenditure.

‘It needs to be round the table with all the facts revealed and then I can assure you that players will come to a position that is mindful about keeping their club alive and in good health as well as their jobs alive.’

The PFA are also yet to be given the breakdown of each club’s finances which they requested last week and have made the receipt of such dossiers one of the conditions for bringing the players back to talks.

It has been made clear to players that the clubs stand to lose a total of up to £1.1bn if the season does not restart. The proposed 30 per cent wage reductions could help save £570million.

In addition to refusing to bow to public pressure for pay cuts, the PFA has also accused clubs who have furloughed staff of damaging society simply to protect the wealth of their shareholders.

Newcastle and Tottenham are both making the most of the government’s Job Retention Scheme while Liverpool announced they will now not be doing the same after backtracking on the decision to do so over the weekend.