PGA Tour change location of hole on the 16th at Phoenix Open to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The PGA Tour will pay a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant following his tragic death by altering the traditional final-round hole location on the iconic 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The hole on the par-3 16th will be cut 24 paces on and eight from the left edge of the green to honour Bryant’s two most iconic shirt numbers during his remarkable 20-year career within NBA.

The 16th flag at the Phoenix Open will also have Bryant’s jersey numbers printed on with a purple 24 on one side and eight on the reverse.

‘I think that’s awesome,’ Rickie Fowler said of the move. ‘It’s a cool gesture. You can’t do enough for what Kobe has done and the impact he’s had around the world.’

It will be an emotional final round on Sunday at the Phoenix Open as the world of golf comes together to pay tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

And ahead of the final round, 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland, currently two shots off the lead on seven under, hailed the 18-time All-Star.

‘It’s nice the TOUR pays tribute because he wasn’t just a basketball icon, he was a world icon,’ said Woodland, who played basketball at college until turning exclusively to golf.

‘It’s been an emotional week for me and my wife. He’s been an example as a father and how to give your kids opportunities, and I’ve always looked up to him as a basketball player, with the work ethic that he had.’

Following his tragic death, golf’s biggest names have been paying touching tributes to the NBA icon.

Players at TPC Scottsdale have used altered equipment – wedges stamped with ‘Black Mamba’, and using balls with the number 24.

Tony Finau, leading by two shots at the Phoenix Open on nine under, and Justin Thomas also donned Bryant jerseys to pay their respects to the sporting legend.