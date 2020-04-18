PGA Tour to resume season in June

The PGA Tour Thursday announced that it plans to resume the season in June with the first four events being closed to fans.

The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth of Texas, slated for June 11-14, will be the first event on the revised schedule. Then the tour will run through to December.

The four events will be played without fans, and the tour said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of health and government officials as the COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities,” Monahan added.