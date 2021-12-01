Phil Dwyer, a Cardiff legend and former Wales defender, has died at the age of 68, and fans have paid tribute to him as a “true great.”

CARDIFF legend Phil Dwyer has died at the age of 68, prompting a flood of tributes for the former Wales defender.

Dwyer was a member of the national team on ten occasions between 1978 and 1979, and played in a club-record 575 games for the Bluebirds during his 13-year tenure.

After joining Cardiff’s academy in 1969, Dwyer progressed through the ranks before making his debut against Leyton Orient as an 18-year-old in October 1972.

Following a loan spell at Rochdale in 1984-85, the three-time Welsh Cup winner retired after the season.

He joined the South Wales Police Force after retiring from football, but left the force in 2000.

“Cardiff City Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the club’s record appearance holder, Phil Dwyer, passing away at the age of 68,” the club said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Phil’s friends and family at this difficult time,” the statement continued.

We respectfully request that their privacy be respected on their behalf.

“Phil, may you rest in peace – a true Cardiff City legend.”

“The Football Association of Wales is saddened to learn that former Cymru international Phil Dwyer has passed away, aged 68,” Wales said in a statement following Dwyer’s death.

“At this difficult time, everyone at the FAW sends their condolences to Phil Dwyer’s family and friends.”

“We’re sorry to hear of the passing of former Wales and Cardiff City footballer Phil Dwyer, who served with South Wales Police after hanging up his boots,” South Wales Police said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Phil’s family and friends.”

“Heartbroken to hear that Phil Dwyer has passed away,” TV host Jason Mohammad tweeted.

One of my first heroes from Cardiff City.

“I gave up everything for the sake of the city.”

I recall him laughing with the entire Bob Bank during games.

Phil, from Pompey to Ninian, thank you for the memories.”

“RIP Phil Dwyer, Mr Cardiff City,” wrote another user.

“This is a legend.”

“Another legend Phil Dwyer gone before his time!! So so sad, what a character!” said a third.

“I was heartbroken to learn of Phil Dwyer’s passing,” one person said.

A living legend.

“May you rest in peace.”

“Rest in peace to a true Bluebirds and Wales legend,” one person simply stated.

Cardiff City’s Mr.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https