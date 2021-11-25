Phil Foden is on the lookout for a sassy young fan who trolled Lionel Messi by requesting that the legend fetch the Man City starlet’s shirt.

In football, homemade banners requesting players’ kits have become the norm.

However, one City fan made headlines after he had the audacity to ask Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to ‘get Phil Foden’s shirt for me.’

Foden was not even included in City’s matchday squad due to his injury.

However, the England player, who is 21 years old, was clearly moved when he posted a message on Twitter after the game asking for his young fan.

“Thanks for the support.. does anyone know this young fan??” he wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

After returning from the international break with a knock, Jack Grealish was also missing from Pep Guardiola’s squad.

It didn’t matter, though, as City came from behind to win a thrilling match at the Etihad.

And Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, had a bad night, barely getting a kick against the club he could have joined a season ago.

In a thrilling match, Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for the visitors.

However, Raheem Sterling equalized from close range before Bernardo Silva cut back for Gabriel Jesus to score the winning goal.

Before the game, both teams had advanced to the knockout stages, but City had secured first place and, in theory, a better draw in the next round.

