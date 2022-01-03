Phil Jones starts alongside Raphael Varane against Wolves, fulfilling Sir Alex Ferguson’s dream 11 years later.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s dream of starting Phil Jones alongside Raphael Varane against Wolves has come true 11 years later.

The defensive pairing will line up together for United’s home match against Wolves on Monday, 11 years after Fergie attempted to bring them together.

In 2011, Ferguson was desperate to sign Varane from Lens, but Real Madrid swooped in and snatched him away from United.

Jones was soon dubbed “one of the best players United has ever had,” according to the legendary Scot.

Jones has not played in the Premier League since January 2020, but he has impressed new manager Ralf Rangnick in training and has recently been on the bench.

With Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof all out for Wolves’ visit, the forgotten man will join Varane.

“I hurtled down on the train from Euston to Lille in 2011 to sign the young French defender Raphael Varane,” Fergie wrote in his autobiography of Varane.

“David Gill was discussing the finer points of his contract with Lens, Varane’s club, when Zinedine Zidane caught wind of it and snatched him up from under our noses for Real Madrid.”

“I don’t think Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho had ever seen Varane play.”

Fergsuon gushed about Jones after United’s Premier League victory in 2012-13.

“Jones, arguably, could be our best ever player, based on how he’s looking right now,” he said.

“I believe Jones is one of the best players we’ve ever had, regardless of where we play him.”

“At 21, he’ll be a fantastic player.”

He has the ability to play anywhere on the field, in my opinion.

“With his instinct and game reading, he has such a huge influence.”

He has a lot of drive.”

The match between Manchester United and Wolves begins at 5:30 p.m.

When Roy Keane said his mother was the only boss he ever listened to earlier on Monday, United fans were quick to point to Sir Alex.

