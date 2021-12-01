Phil Neville admits he doesn’t have many friends and can’t be bothered to text his Man United legend brother Gary properly.

Phil Neville admits he doesn’t have many friends and can’t be bothered to text Man United legend Gary Neville.

Phil Neville, the sourpuss of the football team, has admitted that he is the Billy No-Mates of the sport and has no desire to make friends.

Since becoming the coach of David Beckham’s US club Inter Miami, the glum former Manchester United and England player has ignored family pleas to mix more.

“I don’t have many friends,” said Phil, 44, the former England Women’s coach and much-maligned TV pundit.

I don’t want a large number of friends.

“Sir Alex Ferguson used to tell us that you only need six friends in your life, and those are the ones who will carry your coffin.”

“He’d say, ‘Just gather six friends around you; they’ll accompany you to the grave.’

“As a result, I’ve never been one to have a large number of friends.”

Phil, who is anti-social, said he only had close friends in Manchester United teammates David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and his brother Gary.

“Obviously, Nicky, Scholesy, Gary, Becks, and Giggsy are my close friends – almost like my brothers – and I don’t see them at all now,” he added.

“We’re in WhatsApp groups and such, but they’re going about their lives.”

“But other than that, I haven’t made any friends in Miami.”

That is not my personality.

“I think I’ve made at least one new friend out here who I played golf with yesterday.”

“My grandfather despised people and only wanted his family to be around him.”

“When I used to go on vacation with my two children to Barbados, the kids would wander off and I would have to drag them back.

“Like, ‘don’t mix with those kids, we’ve got our own little unit here, I don’t want anyone infiltrating us,'” she says.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t like people; it was just that we didn’t like them.”

Phil admitted on Gabby Logan’s The Mid-Point podcast that his relationship with Gary, his 46-year-old Sky pundit brother, is far from ideal.

He claims the couple texts each other once a month with short messages that begin with “How are you?” and end with “fine.”

