Phil Neville insists his young Lionesses will play a part in SheBelieves Cup opener against USA

England manager Phil Neville insists his young Lionesses are not here to make up the numbers and vows to put them to the test against the USA in the SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday.

‘It would be weak of me as a manager to not play them in the biggest occasions, because that’s when your philosophy is tested the most,’ says Neville, after bringing in seven players that were not part of the squad that reached the World Cup semi-final against the reigning champions last summer.

‘The easiest thing would have been to name the squad, celebrate these young players and then put them to one side. They’ve earned the right to play so they will either start or take part.’

But recalling his experience as a breakthrough player at Manchester United in 1995, it’s unlikely he’ll cut them much slack.

‘When you come out of U21 football it becomes about winning. When I got into the first team at Manchester United, Peter Schmeichel and Roy Keane didn’t come and put an arm around my shoulder every time I gave a bad pass away, they told me in no uncertain terms it was about winning. That’s what the senior players have done with this crop now.’

Despite Rachel Daly seemingly a natural replacement for injured right back Lucy Bronze, there are doubts over her involvement, given the Houston Dash player hasn’t featured in a competitive game since England’s win over the Czech Republic in November, with the NWSL season beginning next month.

The four players which featured in the Continental Cup final on Saturday, including WSL joint top scorer Beth England, are unlikely to start after being given an additional day off.

The game also comes too early for goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.