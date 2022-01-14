Philippe Coutinho flaunts his lucky bracelet, which Lionel Messi gave him three years ago, at the Villa unveiling.

Philippe Coutinho flaunts his three-year-old lucky bracelet, which Lionel Messi gave him.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO still wears the lucky bracelet he received three years ago from Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

After missing a penalty in Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland in June 2018, journalist Rama Pantarotto presented Messi with the bracelet for the first time.

Pantarotto was stunned when the footballing legend kept it and wore it around his ankle after Argentina beat Nigeria that same month.

The lucky charm had previously belonged to Pantarotto’s mother, but Messi was about to present it to Coutinho, who was struggling for form at Barca at the time.

And, as he wrote at the unveiling of his loan move to Villa, it appears that the Brazilian forward treasures the bracelet even now.

He’ll work with current Villa manager Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool teammate.

“He is a fantastic talent, we are lucky to have him, and he will be unleashed at the right time,” Gerrard, 41, said.

“People are inspired by his name alone, as well as by what he has accomplished in the game.”

I have no doubt that we will eventually see the real Philippe Coutinho.

“I’m not convinced that he ‘never had the best time in Barcelona.’

This is a kid who has won leagues and the Champions League with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“He’s itching to get his hands on the ball.”

Phil Coutinho is still inside Phil Coutinho if we can get him feeling better and regain his confidence.”

Coutinho, 29, will be joined by Lucas Digne, 28, an ex-Barcelona left-back, who will arrive later this month.

Both players are available to face Manchester United at home on Saturday, according to Gerrard.

“They’re available,” he said.

Philippe has been training for three days now and has had no problems.

“Of course, we need to improve his match sharpness and fitness.

Lucas is a unique individual.

“He’s been part of group training for a long time and was available for Everton before he arrived.”

“They’re both available for selection with the group and in good shape, but obviously, decisions will be made based on the information we’ve gathered about both players over the last couple of days.”