Philippe Coutinho has accepted that he must leave Barcelona amid transfer interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

According to reports, Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho ‘accepts’ that he will have to leave the club in January.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder is fuming on the Nou Camp bench, with Xavi preferring Barcelona’s young prospects to the 29-year-old.

And the playmaker has realized that he needs to be playing regular football in order to be selected for Brazil’s World Cup squad next year.

Coutinho has 63 caps for Brazil, but he has only started five La Liga games this season, putting his chances of making the 2022 World Cup squad in jeopardy.

Newcastle has been linked with a move for the playmaker, but according to Mundo Deportivo, he has no desire to join the Magpies.

Instead, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton are said to have made offers to Coutinho’s representatives.

When it comes to negotiations, there is currently “nothing advanced” with any club.

After signing Ferran Torres for £55 million from Manchester City, Barcelona is desperate to get rid of Coutinho’s high wages.

Dani Alves, a free agent, must also be registered with La Liga’s payroll.

Axing both Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti is a priority for a club that is already struggling financially.

Earlier this month, club executives and Coutinho’s representatives agreed that a January transfer would be beneficial to all parties.

Barcelona have a month to secure a deal for the out-of-favor playmaker, with the transfer window opening this weekend.

Arsenal is believed to be the preferred destination for the player they signed for £145 million in 2018.

Mikel Arteta is said to have ‘given the green light’ to Coutinho’s signing as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of a fierce battle for a top-four finish.

Coutinho and his representatives believe Arsenal can match his ambition and wage demands, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Gunners are ready to splash the cash again after spending £150 million in the summer, more than any other Premier League team, in a bid to return to the European stage.

