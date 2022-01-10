Philippe Coutinho has completed his medical at Aston Villa after flying in on a private jet from Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho has completed his Aston Villa medical after flying in on a private jet from Barcelona.

Last week, the 29-year-old Brazilian agreed to a short-term deal in the Midlands with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

With wife Aine and friend Juan Vasconcellos, the out-of-favor Barcelona player flew to France on a private jet.

Coutinho had completed his medical and was awaiting a work permit from Aston Villa, according to the club.

“Philippe Coutinho has successfully completed his medical and is currently in France obtaining a work permit,” the club wrote on their website.

“Philippe is currently in the process of finalising his immigration papers,” Gerrard said after receiving the good news.

“We’re excited to get him out on the training field with the team on Wednesday at Bodymoor.”

“He’s a fantastic footballer with a long list of prestigious awards.”

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him on board, and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Gerrard continued.

“He is a player I have previously enjoyed playing with, and I am confident that the rest of the Aston Villa squad will benefit from his quality and experience.”

“With injuries and the AFCON tournament limiting our attacking options, his presence will be invaluable.”

Since joining Barcelona from Liverpool for £145 million in January 2018, Coutinho has struggled for playing time.

For years, the Nou Camp giants have been trying to offload the ‘Little Magician’ and his exorbitant wages, and have loaned him to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season.

Coutinho has only two goals in 16 appearances for Barcelona this season and will join Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Villa are said to have the option – but not the obligation – to sign Coutinho on a permanent basis for £36 million if he performs well.

