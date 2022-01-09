Philippe Coutinho: How Barcelona’s club-record signing ended up four years later at Aston Villa due to bad timing

Philippe Coutinho: How Barcelona’s club-record signing ended up at Aston Villa four years later due to bad timing

Coutinho will spend six months at Villa Park, having always been the right man at the wrong time, joining clubs just before or after golden eras.

Spending a year chasing a player, making him the third most expensive player in history, and then having that player want out 18 months later because nothing has gone right is a distinctly modern Barcelona phenomenon.

There’s something equally modern about him staying at Barcelona for another two-and-a-half years before leaving for his second loan spell, this time with Aston Villa.

The purchase and sale of players is frequently a mysterious dance, a web of agent-driven – and thus media-driven – leaks and counter-leaks, a world of fluttered eyelashes and catch-me-if-you-can kiss chases.

Philippe Coutinho, on the other hand, has been carrying a sandwich chalkboard around his neck for the past two years.

It's not easy to dribble and shoot.

Coutinho’s position in the eye of the Barcelona mismanagement storm was cemented in August 2020, when he appeared in – and won – the Champions League final for his loan club six weeks after they had thrashed his parent club in the quarter-finals.

Then he went back to Spain, where he was immediately less useful for a club that was worse than the one he left.

When you’re seen as an expensive failure, this is what happens – or can happen.

You’re stuck in limbo: your club doesn’t want you but can’t let you go, and the clubs that do want you can’t afford the fee or wages.

You can either stay and become a persona non grata, mistrusted by fans because your club makes it clear you need to leave despite having given you a contract that is still in effect, or you can leave and become a persona non grata.

Alternatively, you can leave and take a significant pay cut and a step down.

There’s little evidence that Coutinho is to blame.

That, however, fits Coutinho’s career, which has been marked by chaos – for better or worse – for the past decade.

In three seasons at Inter, he had five different managers, played for Liverpool during the Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp eras, and played for Barcelona under four different managers.



