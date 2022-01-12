Philippe Coutinho is training with Aston Villa ahead of a match against Manchester United, while his wife Aine is showing her support by wearing a shirt from the new club.

For the first time since his loan move to ASTON VILLA, Philippe Coutinho joined his new teammates in training.

Coutinho reunited with Villa manager Steven Gerrard, with whom he previously played at Liverpool, when he joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Barcelona.

The attacking midfielder was spotted in Bodymoor Heath putting himself through his paces ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Manchester United, which Gerrard is hoping he will be fit for.

The Brazil international, like his wife Aine, is looking forward to the next phase of his career.

The 29-year-old’s wife showed her support for her husband’s new challenge by posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram wearing the claret and blue shirt.

This comes after the Brazilian stated that he is excited to work with Gerrard again.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a fantastic club,” Coutinho said.

“I spoke with the manager, Stevie, a lot, and he told me about the club and his goals.”

I’m delighted to be here, and I intend to make the most of my football experience.

“Stevie has been a long-time acquaintance of mine.

I used to play with him and he taught me a lot.

He’s someone for whom I have a lot of respect.

“I’m hoping to give it my all here.”

Sure, I’ll put in a lot of effort, and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to accomplish a lot together.”

Coutinho’s fitness will be assessed by Villa to see how close he is to being ready for United.

Gerrard is hoping to be available because he is without Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Leon Bailly, who is injured.

“We’ll analyze him on Wednesday to see how he’s feeling,” the 41-year-old head coach said.

“Then we’ll look at the data to see if he plays – but we’re hoping he does.”

We knew Bailey was injured, and we’re losing a couple of players to AFCON.

“Since we’re short in that department, it wouldn’t be fair to throw kids in there.”

There’s a lot going on in the number 10 area, but we felt we needed another body with his caliber.”

