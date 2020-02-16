Philippe Coutinho rules out sensational return to Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has ruled out an emotional return to Liverpool in the future, insisting he is now on ‘another journey’ after quitting Anfield two years ago.

It was reported on Tuesday that Jurgen Klopp looked into the possibility of re-signing Coutinho before he joined Bayern Munich in a £19million loan move last summer.

But despite enduring a frustrating 18 months at Barcelona prior to his switch to Germany, Coutinho claims he has no intention of going back to Merseyside.

He told Sports Illustrated: ‘I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else.

‘I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.’

Barca paid Liverpool an eye-watering £145million for Coutinho in January 2018, but he failed to settled at the Nou Camp and was soon shipped out.

He was also forced to watch his old side, who are on course to win their first Premier League title, knock Barca out of the Champions League on their way to winning the competition last season.

However, the former Inter Milan star insists that he has nothing but positive feelings towards his old club as they chase domestic and European glory.

‘Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,’ he added. ‘We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

‘I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates –so I’m just so happy for them. But that’s all.’