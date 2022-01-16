Philippe Coutinho stole the show in his Aston Villa debut, but Man United’s demise was orchestrated by Jacob Ramsey.

On his Aston Villa debut, Philippe Coutinho stole the show, but Jacob Ramsey was the mastermind behind Manchester United’s demise.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has established himself as an important member of Steven Gerrard’s squad, playing a key role in the team’s turnaround at Villa Park.

“Coming through the academy with the Holte End singing your name… that’s what dreams are made of.”

Jacob Ramsey did his post-match interview with Sky Sports on Saturday evening in his skin-tight, sky blue baselayer, the claret shirt having long since been consigned to a lucky supporter in the crowd.

The sleeves were superglued to his forearms, presumably to hide one or two pinch marks.

The Birmingham-born midfielder had barely had a second to register a whirlwind final 15 minutes in which he had masterminded Manchester United’s demise, first scoring the comeback-starting goal for Aston Villa – his first in front of the Villa Park crowd – in a side managed by Steven Gerrard, then laying the equaliser on a plate for Philippe Coutinho, the world’s third-most expensive footballer, moments later.

It’s no surprise that the 20-year-old resembled a toddler when he awoke on Christmas morning to find a chewed carrot and biscuit crumbs on the counter.

This is straight out of a superhero comic.

Despite being the better team, Villa lost 1-0 to United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Monday night.

For a time, it looked as if that match would be replayed at Villa Park on Saturday – albeit with a few more highlights from Ralf Rangnick’s side; United took the lead in the first 10 minutes, and Villa spent the rest of the game trying to level the score, only for David De Gea to kick, palm, and parry any attempts directed at his goal.

The visitors had been given a 2-0 lead by the home team.

Emi Martinez, who is usually flawless, morphed into Massimo Taibi for a brief moment, allowing a speculative Bruno Fernandes shot to squirm awkwardly through his legs.

Morgan Sanson then passed the ball to Fred, who then fed Fernandes, who slammed an aesthetically pleasing effort in off the underside of the bar.

At that point, it appeared that United would do what they do best: win ugly.

However, the Holte’s homegrown hero had different plans.

To beat the Spaniard and Ramsey, something special was required.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Philippe Coutinho stole the show on Aston Villa debut but Jacob Ramsey was the architect of Man Utd’s demise