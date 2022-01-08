Philippe Coutinho, Thierry Henry, and Dennis Bergkamp, all Premier League stars who were Serie A flops,

Philippe Coutinho, Thierry Henry, and Dennis Bergkamp are examples of Premier League stars who were flops in Serie A.

SERIE A continues to be a tough league for Premier League stars to succeed in.

Sure, in recent years, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Chris Smalling have made waves in Italy.

Despite being a consistent performer on our shores, many have flopped in Italy.

Here are the seven that didn’t make the cut.

Henry, Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer, had his best years in North London.

But, before dazzling the Premier League with his finesse and skill, the World Cup winner from France struggled to find his feet at Juventus.

After a £10.5 million move from Monaco, where he shone, Henry only scored three times in 19 games.

He played wingback and wide midfield, but Arsene Wenger transformed him into one of the greatest forwards of his generation.

Another Arsenal hero, the non-flying Dutchman was regarded as one of Europe’s best players during his time at Ajax in the early 1990s.

So it’s no surprise that he moved for £7.1 million from Ajax to Inter Milan and the Serie A, which was then considered the best league in the world.

Bergkamp, on the other hand, suffered as a result of the move, as he was forced to play out of position.

He was a target man and expected to score goals instead of the deeper role for which he became known.

One media outlet even changed the name of the award to ‘Bergkamp of the Week’ after a regular feature called ‘Donkey of the Week’ that highlighted the worst Serie A performer.

In 1995, he was sold to Arsenal for £7.5 million after 74 games and 22 goals.

Coutinho became one of the most feared midfielders in the country while at Liverpool.

His goals and vision regularly stole the show, resulting in a £142 million transfer to Barcelona.

But he wasn’t exactly well-liked in Italy when Brendan Rodgers brought him to Anfield for just £8.5 million.

He struggled to make an impact at Inter and was loaned out to Espanyol in 2012, where he played under Mauricio Pochettino.

He joined Liverpool in 2013 and the rest is history.

Des Walker was a stalwart at the back for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, and England.

He could head the ball, was a clean tackler, quick, and a tough customer to face.

However, in Serie A, where defense is king, Walker’s qualities were quickly forgotten.

Perhaps it was because manager Sven-Goran Eriksson used the £1.5 million Sampdoria signing at full back.

Walker returned after a season and thirty games…

