Phillipe Coutinho ‘offered to Juventus as Bayern Munich decide against signing him permanently’

Barcelona outcast Phillipe Coutinho has reportedly been offered to Juventus by his agent, with current club Bayern Munich unwilling to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old is on loan with the Bundesliga giants, who have the option to snap him up for £100million – but with the club unlikely to pay the fee, Coutinho will return to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

Mundo Deportivo believe that Coutinho’s agent will attempt to broker a future switch to either Turin or Paris Saint-Germain.

The same publication reports that Juventus were interested in signing Coutinho last summer, but failed to make a move of their own after both Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain remained at the club.

And with Coutinho set to depart Bavaria in the coming months, the Brazil international’s entourage is attempting to line up a potential move for the summer.

Calciomercato state that both Arsenal and Liverpool could also be tempted to seal a Premier League return for the star, with Barcelona likely to hold out for a fee of around €80million (£68m).

But the Nou Camp outfit could accept a cut price figure ‘with their eyes closed’, according to reports.

With Bayern Munich having balked at Coutinho’s valuation, despite paying his £7.2m-a-season wages, Barcelona are prepared to consider accepting a sizeable loss on the playmaker.

Coutinho has failed to make an impact since leaving Liverpool, and has made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga – scoring six goals and providing the same number of assists.