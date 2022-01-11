Photo Demonstrates How Tight the Controversial ‘Fumble’ Call Was

A bizarre and contentious fumble recovery helped Alabama take the lead over Georgia in the fourth quarter.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appeared to throw an incomplete pass while rolling out and avoiding pressure on third down deep in his own territory.

On the field, however, it was ruled a fumble, which Alabama defensive back Brian Branch recovered.

The ruling was upheld after a replay.

Even before you consider how close Branch came to stepping out of bounds, calling it a fumble was debatable.

The story is told by a close-up still shot of the play.

Photo Shows Just How Close Controversial ‘Fumble’ Call Was

Photo Shows Just How Close Controversial ‘Fumble’ Call Was