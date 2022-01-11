Photos of Novak Djokovic ‘prove tennis star made false claims on travel form, potentially resulting in his deportation from Australia,’ according to reports.

THESE are the two photos that could prove Novak Djokovic trained abroad just days before flying to Australia, despite claiming he hadn’t.

The anti-vaxxer faces deportation after claiming on his travel declaration that he had not visited another country in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Oz, despite photographs showing him in two countries during that time.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was spotted playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia’s capital.

He was also seen beaming alongside handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade the same day, according to a photo shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photograph the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic was also photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain, with his brother Marko and a coach.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion’s arrival in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out of Spain via Dubai.

However, Djokovic stated on his Australian Travel Declaration, which was released by the federal court yesterday, that he had not traveled prior to his arrival.

Giving false or misleading information could result in civil penalties as a “serious offense,” according to the form.

Tennis Australia completed the declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but the officer who cancelled his visa noted that based on the information the visa holder provided, the sporting body would have facilitated that.

The tennis star’s deportation risk has resurfaced as a minister considers whether to revoke his visa once more after it was reinstated by a judge.

Djokovic, who has never been vaccinated, returned to training in Melbourne yesterday after being released from detention after winning his visa case in court.

He returned to Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday for a closed practice, with the doors locked and only his support team allowed in.

Aerial images taken from a helicopter by Australian TV networks showed the nine-time Australian Open champion back at work, less than a week before the year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins.

Despite a judge’s ruling that the decision to cancel his visa was “irrational,” the anti-vaxxer could still be deported by the Australian government.

Ministerial powers could be used to revoke Djokovic’s visa and order his deportation from the country, resulting in a three-year ban.

Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, could use “personal discretion” to proceed with another cancellation.

Mr Hawke is still considering it, according to the Australian government.

