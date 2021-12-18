Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an Arsenal outcast, has been urged to ‘give up’ his captaincy to one of two players.

After falling out of favor at the Emirates, PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG should step down as Arsenal captain.

That’s the opinion of ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who resigned as captain after making some poor decisions.

Mikel Arteta, enraged, left Auba out of Arsenal’s squad for the match against Southampton, believing his skipper had let him down yet again by returning late from a trip abroad.

Last Monday, the 32-year-old came off the bench against Everton, and Agbonlahor believes it’s time for a change of management in North London.

“I think Arteta is handling him right,” he told TalkSPORT.

“Arteta has played at a high level, and he hasn’t played in a long time, so he won’t accept any player who thinks they can do whatever they want and play by their own rules.”

“I gave up the captaincy when I was at Aston Villa.

I was the captain of the club at the time, and during an international break, I went on vacation and was caught smoking shisha.

“We’re supposed to be robots who can’t do anything as footballers.”

I took a lot of flak for it, so I ditched the armband.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Perhaps that’s something Aubameyang should do.”

A photo of Aubameyang getting a tattoo, which surfaced just 24 hours before the 3-0 win over Southampton, hasn’t helped his case.

There’s no evidence that the striker was benched due to the tattoo.

However, Alexandre Lacazette was chosen to lead the line against the Saints, leaving Arteta to reveal Auba’s absence due to a disciplinary breach.

And Arsenal’s younger generation, according to pundit Agbonlahor, may be better suited to the captaincy role.

“Perhaps Aubameyang will look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, I don’t deserve to be Arsenal captain,'” he added.

“Someone else, such as Kieran Tierney or a younger lad like Bukayo Saka, might be able to.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.