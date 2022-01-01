Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ‘permitted’ to leave Arsenal and join Gabon after losing his captaincy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ‘permitted’ to leave Arsenal and join Gabon after being stripped of his captaincy.

After being stripped of his captaincy, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has allowed out-of-favour star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join up with Gabon early.

After arriving late from a trip to France two weeks ago, Aubameyang was kicked out of the Arsenal squad for yet another disciplinary issue.

Since the striker has been left out of Arteta’s plans, the north Londoners’ manager has decided that he can join his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon ahead of schedule.

Patrice Neveu’s side sent the Spanish head coach a letter requesting the “release” of their captain, which he granted.

“We received a letter from the national team requesting the player’s release,” Arteta explained.

“The player wouldn’t be playing today, so it was the right thing to do for his fitness and to keep competing.”

“He’s gone [to AFCON]at the moment.”

He must concentrate on the national team.

“We talked about how the best way to do it was to do it that way.”

We’ll take it game by game, as I previously stated.”

Despite his spat with Arteta, Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka believes Aubameyang has a future at the Emirates.

Xhaka understands how the 32-year-old feels, as he was on the verge of quitting when former manager Unai Emery stripped him of the armband after a feud with the fans in October 2019.

“I’ve been in this situation before, and I understand how Auba feels,” he said.

“My story is different, with different problems, but maybe this isn’t always a step back, but rather a step forward.”

“I believe Auba is capable of returning and improving upon her previous performance.

“It doesn’t have to depress you.

You must be optimistic and believe that you can turn things around.

And I have faith in Auba’s ability to accomplish this.”

