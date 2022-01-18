Because Gabon was unable to perform an MRI scan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was “sent back to Arsenal under duress,” according to the manager.

After his heart scare, PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG was allegedly sent back to Arsenal due to ‘pressure’ from the club.

The 32-year-old striker, who is thought to have been made available for transfer by Arsenal, signed a contract with Covid shortly before joining Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

When the Gabonese FA checked Aubameyang’s recovery on Friday, they discovered ‘cardiac lesions,’ according to the Gabonese FA.

Arsenal’s medical team were assured that the player was fine and training normally.

However, Aubameyang will return to Arsenal’s Colney training ground for tests after being sent home by national coach Patrice Neveu, along with Nice’s former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

His international coach has now revealed more about the loss of his star forward, admitting that the ‘pressure’ from each player’s club proved to be too much after Gabon were unable to conduct an MRI scan.

“What I know is that they’ve been Covid free for the last 72 hours,” Neveu said ahead of their final group match against Morocco tonight.

“Because we couldn’t get them an MRI, they couldn’t train.”

“It was extremely inconvenient for them to remain in their rooms.”

We decided yesterday with the president and under pressure from the clubs, who are concerned, that [Aubameyang] should return to Arsenal and Mario should return to Nice.”

“As you know, he’s a key player for Arsenal,” Neveu said of Aubameyang, who is currently going through a difficult period.

We must still report to the clubs.

“And when a player’s health is harmed, we have to be reasonable at some point,” says the player, who is paid by the club.

Days before the Arsenal star tested positive, Aubameyang and Lemina were spotted partying in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

And rumors quickly spread on social media that the two had been involved in another disciplinary incident prior to being given their marching orders.

However, Aubameyang, who has been out in the cold at Arsenal since returning late from a trip abroad last month, took to Twitter to refute the allegations.

“We have problems that are already difficult to solve,” he wrote, “and first and foremost, we must take care of our health.”

“Then there are the false rumors that I will not return on, and I sincerely hope that our team will go as far as possible.”

