PIERS MORGAN has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for benching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, describing it as a “shameful decision.”

The forward was benched for Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Southampton after arriving late from an authorized trip to France.

The captain’s armband has now been taken away from the 32-year-old.

Morgan, a well-known Arsenal supporter, isn’t happy about it.

He slammed Arteta’s decision on Twitter, writing, “Shameful decision by Arteta.”

What a heinous way to treat a man who went to help his sick mother with the club’s full knowledge and approval.”

The club captain was granted permission to travel abroad on Tuesday, with the condition that he return on Wednesday.

It was assumed that he was going to pick up his mother.

In January, Aubameyang was granted permission to miss two games to help his mother with her health issues.

The Gabonese striker, according to the Athletic, returned to North London on Thursday morning, infuriating Arsenal management.

Auba couldn’t return to training until he got a negative PCR test, which was complicated by a misunderstanding about Covid’s testing protocols.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United,” Arsenal said in a statement released this afternoon on their website.

“We expect all of our players, particularly our captain, to adhere to the rules and standards that we have all agreed upon.”

“We’re completely focused on tomorrow’s match.”

After Granit Xhaka was sacked for disciplinary reasons, Aubameyang was named Arsenal captain, and he called it a “huge honor.”

In a viral video, his father can be seen giving him the armband.

The Gunners have yet to name a replacement for Aubameyang.

Alexandre Lacazette was named captain for Saturday’s victory over the Saints.

