Piers Morgan calls Novak Djokovic a “liar” after the anti-vax tennis star is kicked out of Australia due to a visa dispute.

After the anti-vaxx tennis star was kicked out of Australia, PIERS Morgan called him a “liar.”

The World No. 1 lost his final appeal against his visa being revoked, and he was deported from the country today.

After entering Oz with a “medical exemption,” his humiliating vaccine row had been rumbling for nearly two weeks.

However, a final decision was reached today, and he was able to board the next flight out, with Piers Morgan tweeting his congratulations.

“Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar, and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation and will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in the Aus Open,” he wrote alongside several applause emojis.

“This is excellent.”

Lawyers claimed the alleged un-jabbed athlete had become an “icon” for anti-vaccination activists and posed a threat to the Australian people’s health and “good order.”

After his plans to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open were thwarted, the 34-year-old boarded a mid-morning Emirates flight to Dubai.

He’s one of only three players in the top 100 of the ATP who hasn’t been vaccinated.

Djokovic said in a statement that he was “extremely disappointed,” but that he would not appeal again.

“I’m going to take some time to rest and recover before making any further remarks,” he said.

“I am extremely disappointed with the court’s decision to dismiss my judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my departure from the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope that we can now all focus on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, issued a statement praising the decision, saying it was made “on health, safety, and good order grounds” and that it was “in the public interest” to expel him.

He went on to say that “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic,” and that his country has “achieved one of the world’s lowest death rates, strongest economies, and highest vaccination rates.”

Despite widespread joy, the ATP labeled the move a “loss for the game” and described the saga as “a regrettable series of events.”

Djokovic will not only miss out on defending his Australian Open title, but he will also face a three-year ban from the country as a result of his deportation.

