Piers Morgan is enraged by Arsenal’s ‘dreadful’ performance in the FA Cup, claiming they acted like Tottenham in white shirts.

Piers Morgan slams Arsenal for their ‘dreadful’ FA Cup exit, claiming they played like Tottenham in white shirts.

Piers Morgan, an Arsenal supporter, has given the Gunners a scathing assessment following their FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest.

In their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Championship, Morgan claimed an ‘awful’ Arsenal played like rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners, who wore all-white kits to raise awareness about knife crime, put in a toothless performance that enraged Arsenal fan Morgan.

“Can someone please tell Arsenal’s players that wearing white shirts doesn’t mean we have to play as badly as Spurs?” Morgan wrote on Twitter during the game.

Morgan continued his tirade after the final whistle, saying: “Dressed like Tottenham.

Played in the same manner as Tottenham Hotspur.

“This was a terrible performance.”

The hosts claimed a famous win and knocked the 14-time FA Cup winners out of the competition with Lewis Grabban’s goal seven minutes from time.

Despite Morgan’s criticism of Arsenal for a Spurs-like performance, the white side of North London will play in the next round of the competition.

Spurs were drawn to host Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Forest, on the other hand, was rewarded with a home tie against East Midlands rivals Leicester.

For today’s game at the City Ground, Arsenal wore all white shirts in a show of solidarity against knife crime.

The club’s ‘No More Red’ campaign against youth violence in London was launched with the release of the bespoke kits.

The program’s mentors include Idris Elba, a megastar actor, and Ian Wright, a club legend.

“From the time young people leave school until they’re at home with their families, there’s often a void, a dangerous spike of nothing to do, where nothing can easily turn into something dangerous,” Elba explained.

“We will always see gangs form if there are no options for this after-school period.”

Let’s give these young people choices.”

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to express themselves,” Wright continued.

The ability to live in a secure setting.

The ability to live without fear of violence

“We can never accept the loss of life in our city as ‘normal,’ and it’s critical that we all work together to improve the environment for young people.”

“By providing more opportunities for young people to participate in sports, more support, and access to individuals who can inspire them, we can help make a difference in the lives of young people in London.”

