Piers Morgan leads horror at Manchester United supporters’ attack on Ed Woodward’s mansion

Piers Morgan has led calls for Manchester United to ban the fans who attacked chief executive Ed Woodward’s £2million Cheshire mansion.

A mob of around 20 balaclava-clad supporters – some of whom are understood to be members of United’s notorious ‘Men In Black’ hooligan firm – congregated outside Woodward’s home before launching a firework and a smoke bomb.

The Old Trafford club have insisted any supporters found at the scene would face a lifetime ban and could face prosecution.

Football fans around the country took to Twitter to back the club’s action, with Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan leading the charge.

‘This is absolutely disgusting,’ Morgan tweeted. ‘All genuine decent fans should root out these vermin from their club. Woodward has two young daughters for God’s sake.’

Gary Lineker was similarly as scathing, questioning those trying to explain away or justify the attack.

‘There are people on here actually defending throwing flares at someone’s house because their team haven’t been quite as successful on the football pitch lately,’ he wrote.

‘As well as the usual nonsensical conspiracy theories that it was some sort of PR stunt. Beggars belief.’

Even United supporters followed suit, with Graham Day posting: ‘Agree completely, I’m a Man United fan and am appalled by this. They are not fans they are thugs,’ and another saying it was ‘completely unacceptable behaviour.’

Fellow Twitter user lou1978 said: ‘Typical football yobs that give ALL decent fans a bad name!! Should be prosecuted if found and a harsh punishment given! Hope Ed and his family are ok and not hurt!’

Paul Metcalfe posted the fans were a ‘Disgrace to football and the club they allegedly support.’

One fan account – StretfordPaddock – described the attack as ‘absolutely disugsting.

‘Anyone supporting or justifying this needs another club to support, we’re better than this,’ they wrote.

‘This is crossing the line, this is unacceptable,’ wrote Olisa Azinge. ‘That’s attacking a man’s family. They should be banned for life,’

Woodward has come under plenty of scrutiny, in particular from United’s fanbase, as the club continue to struggle and fall even further away from the Premier League summit.

During their recent Premier League defeat at home to Burnley and FA Cup victory against Tranmere, some United fans could be heard singing a song about Woodward and the Glazer family burning on a fire.

That toxicity reached a new level on Tuesday night when the 20-strong group launched an attack on his luxurious Cheshire mansion, in which he lives with his wife, Isabelle, and two young children.

The gang assembled outside his house and rang an intercom on his large gates at the entrance to his home.

When nobody answered inside the mansion, a member of the mob threw a red smoke bomb before launching a firework at the house.

The hooded gang – known as the ‘Men In Black’ due to their preference for dark clothing – also decided to spray red paint all over the large gates as they made their greivances known.

After the attack took place, the Premier League outfit issued a statement, insisting anyone found guilty at the scene would be banned for life by the club and ‘may face prosecution’.

The statement said: ‘Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

‘We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

‘Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution.

‘Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.’