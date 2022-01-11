Piers Morgan says he’would love’ for Jack Wilshere to return to Arsenal, and that the former England international is ‘fit and training well.’

Piers Morgan says he’would love’ for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere to return, and that the former England midfielder is ‘fit and training well.’

PIERS MORGAN believes that Arsenal’s current midfield problems can be solved by Jack Wilshire.

Morgan, a big Arsenal supporter, also revealed on Twitter that the unattached former England star is training well and is ‘desperate to play again.’

Morgan was responding to a question posed by The Athletic on Twitter.

It was pointed out that the Gunners were short in central midfield due to Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny being called up for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It also wondered if re-signing Wilshire on a short-term contract would be “such a crazy idea?”

“No! Would love to see @JackWilshire back in an Arsenal shirt,” Morgan responded.

“I spoke with him recently and he’s in good shape, training hard, and itching to get back on the field.”

Wilshire has been a free agent since Bournemouth let him go at the end of last season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Fortaleza, a Brazilian club, has reportedly given the 30-year-old a chance to return to the game ahead of their Copa Libertadores debut.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, hinted last month that Wilshere could be offered a contract after being impressed by him in training.

Wilshere has been studying for his coaching badges at Arsenal, but Arteta, a former teammate, believes he can still play in the Premier League and is frequently the best player in training.

With our live blogs, you can keep up with all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.