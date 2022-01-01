Piers Morgan slams his head against the wall after Arsenal’s loss to Man City and accuses Silva of ‘diving like Tom Daley.’

PIERS MORGAN slammed Bernardo Silva for ‘diving like Tom Daley’ as Manchester City snatched a last-gasp win over Arsenal.

The 10-man Gunners’ 2-1 loss to City, who went 11 points clear at the top, was described by the TV personality as a “shocking injustice.”

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead, but Riyad Mahrez equalized with a controversial penalty, Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two soft bookings, and Rodri bundled City’s 93rd-minute winner.

“Now that I’ve stopped slamming my head against the wall at the shocking injustice of that ‘loss,’ I’m very proud of that Arsenal performance,” Morgan wrote.

“We competed against the best team in the world and should have won.”

“I’m starting to trust Arteta’s method.”

Morgan, on the other hand, was furious with VAR for failing to award Arsenal a ‘clear penalty’ after Martin Odegaard was knocked out by City goalkeeper Ederson’s challenge.

The video assistant backed on-field referee Stuart Attwell’s no-penalty decision after Ederson appeared to get a toe to the ball.

“So we get denied a clear penalty and City get one when Silva was already diving like Tom Daley?” – plus three angry emojis – said former Good Morning Britain host and Britain’s Got Talent judge, plus three angry emojis.

The reaction to Morgan’s outburst, however, was mixed.

Many fans laughed at the claims of ‘injustice,’ with some claiming that Arsenal’s wounds were self-inflicted, particularly by Gabriel’s two quick yellow cards.

“Ederson got the ball: NO PENALTY Xhaka pulled shirt: PENALTY Gabriel stupid bookings: RED CARD STOP WHINING IT’S YOUR OWN FAULT,” one user wrote.

Others, on the other hand, believed the Gunners deserved more credit for their impressive start.

“I’m not an Arsenal fan, but that was some of the worst officiating I’ve seen in a long time,” one person said.

