Piers Morgan slams ‘overrated’ David Beckham, igniting a heated debate that includes’suck up’ Lineker and even Manchester United.

Piers Morgan slams ‘overrated’ David Beckham, igniting a heated debate with’suck up’ Lineker and even Manchester United.

After watching Superbowl LVI, PIERS MORGAN launched a scathing attack on David Beckham.

The SunSport columnist enjoyed the game and praised Odell Beckham Jr.’s performance in leading the Los Angeles Rams to victory.

Morgan praised the wide receiver while slamming former England and Manchester United player David Beckham in a typically provocative manner.

“Great to see a Beckham who can actually play football…(hashtag)Superbowl,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Many people rushed to Beckham’s defense, implying Morgan had a bad memory.

One of Beckham’s defenders was Gary Lineker, who frequently feuds with Morgan on Twitter.

“You may dislike David Beckham for whatever reason, but he was a fantastic football player,” he said.

“One of our most talented.”

“For whatever reason, you may want to suck up to Beckham, but he was the most overrated player in history.”

Morgan replied, “I wouldn’t have made the Arsenal Invincibles bench.”

“Six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, one Champions League, one La Liga, one Ligue Un,” Lineker countered.

Runner up in the Balón d’Or.

115 England caps, including 59 as captain.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“One of the best ball crossers in the game’s history.”

Yes, it’s overrated.”

“Take away the crossing and free-kicks, he was a fame-hungry snail with dumb haircuts who only won that much because of the truly great players around him,” Morgan responded again.

United’s official Twitter account responded by posting a video compilation of Beckham’s best moments for the club.

Morgan, on the other hand, was adamant in his opinion, claiming that Freddie Ljungberg, a former Arsenal player, was superior to ‘Brass Balls.’

For breaking news, transfer rumors, and must-read stories, visit our Football News Live blog.