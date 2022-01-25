Piers Morgan: We’ve seen no benefit from Arteta humiliating Aubameyang, Arsenal’s best player.

On Sunday, it wasn’t just the fact that Arsenal couldn’t beat the league’s worst team at home that depressed me.

It was the way we played that was so discouraging.

Burnley parked the bus, as expected, but despite having human greyhounds like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka – two of the team’s many talented but inexperienced players – we were unable to find a way around it.

Our tactics were shocking, our creativity non-existent, and there were times when we just stopped running and sat around like energy-depleted sloths, endlessly tip-tapping the ball from side to side as if too afraid of Arteta’s constant touchline wrath to try anything more daring.

The situation screamed for a true world-class striker to take command and bully Burnley into submission, but Alexandre Lacazette will never be that player.

He’s both too nice and insufficient.

No, that would be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, including seven in 15 this season.

That’s a goal-to-game ratio of 57%, far better than any other striker Arsenal has had since Thierry Henry broke my heart by leaving for Barcelona.

Compare this to Alexis Sanchez’s 48%, Robin van Persie’s 47%, Olivier Giroud’s 42%, and Lacazette’s 36%.

In other words, Aubameyang is one of Arsenal’s best strikers ever, but he’s currently earning £350,000 per week to sit at home.

Mikel Arteta has taken strange pleasure in publicly humiliating our best, and highest-paid, player, behaving like a particularly smug and intransigent disciplinarian headmaster punishing a misbehaving student for reasons that have never been fully explained – but at what cost to the team?

Arsenal will end the month with more red cards than goals, a dreadful statistic.

And forget about Arteta’s excuses about Covid, injuries, and suspensions – every club has had the same problem during this pandemic, and eight of his first-team players played on Sunday.

When it comes to his penchant for wielding the under-performance punishment sword, the time has come for it to be used against him.

