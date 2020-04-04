PL clubs agree to consult players over 30% wage cut; pledge £125m support

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to consult with their players concerning a 30 per cent wage deferral to assist with the payment of non-playing staff during the pandemic.

It was also acknowledged that the season could not begin in May, with the restart date to be kept under constant review.

The league also confirmed an immediate advance of £125million to the EFL and the National League.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019-20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration,” a statement from the Premier League read.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. The league will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the league, players and club representatives.”

On the subject of the season restarting, the statement said: “It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.”

The Premier League also announced its intention to assist the EFL and the National League, with clubs at that level hardest hit by the loss of matchday revenue.

“Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow,” the statement said.

“Critically, the league unanimously voted to advance funds of £125million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.”

A further £20m will be committed to the NHS, and others left vulnerable by the pandemic.

The statement added: “This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need. This funding will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis.”

