PL clubs ‘ready to roll out coronavirus testing machines’

Premier League clubs want to use coronavirus testing machines ahead of a possible return to action in June, according to reports.

The Premier League announced last Friday that there was no prospect of professional football returning by the start of May, and was instead keeping a decision on when the game could safely come back amid the coronavirus pandemic under constant review.

Premier League clubs were reported to have told players in a conference call on Saturday that the cost of being unable to resume the season at all would be more than £1billion.

It is estimated that of that £1billion, £762million of it would be lost TV revenue, as rights holders either claw back money paid or withhold payments not yet made.

That means the Premier League are likely to do everything they can to get the season finished as soon as it’s safe to do so.

And the Daily Mirror claims that Premier League clubs ‘are ready to roll out coronavirus testing machines as they step up preparations to make a return’.

The clubs are looking into using the machines at training grounds as they explore ways out keeping a lid on the virus ‘as they begin plans to restart training’.

The report adds that some clubs are hoping to resume training by mid-May to have a ‘mini pre-season’ before matches hopefully resume in June.

Any matches would be held ‘behind closed doors’ while ‘frequent tests on players would help ease concerns’.

