PL make ‘tentative agreement’ with government to resume football in June

The Premier League are ‘in advanced talks’ with the government over resuming the football season in June, according to reports.

Monday marks four weeks since the most recent Premier League fixture, as the coronavirus shutdown continues, with no end in sight.

It was acknowledged at a meeting between Premier League clubs on Friday that the season could not begin in May, with the restart date to be kept under constant review.

On the subject of the season restarting, the statement said: “It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.”

However, a report in the Daily Mirror on Monday now claims that ‘the Premier League are at an advanced stage in talks with the Government over a return for football in June’.

A ‘tentative agreement’ has been reached that would allow the season to resume behind closed doors if the coronavirus outbreak improves in the coming months, as expected.

Premier League matches would begin again ‘under strict guidelines’ after ‘the 20 clubs mapped out a plan with senior officials on a resumption of matches’.

Players would be kept in a ‘sterile environment’ and there would be plans to limit ‘contact with the wider public’.

Some matches could ‘even be shown on terrestrial TV’ in an attempt to stop supporters congregating on a matchday.

However, the Premier League is aware that ‘a return would have to be delayed further’ if the situation in the UK worsens or fails to improve.

