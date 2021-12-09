Plan B: Under new Covid restrictions, the Premier League is planning to bring in Covid passports.

Plan B: Under new Covid restrictions, the Premier League may be able to bring in Covid passports.

Representatives of the League have met with government officials.

Premier League football clubs are planning to make Covid passes mandatory due to rising concerns about the Omicron variant’s spread across the country.

I understand that league representatives have been in discussions with Whitehall officials about bringing in Covid vaccine certificates.

Premier League clubs have been among the most eager to implement the passports in order to maintain capacity crowds throughout the season.

After coronavirus forced the game to be suspended for part of the 2019-20 season and then nearly all games to be played behind closed doors for the following season, clubs have lost billions in revenue over the last 20 months.

A Premier League source confirmed to i that talks with the government about Covid passes are ongoing, with the goal of the league being able to “be prepared and flexible so we can adapt to any changes in the path of the pandemic and government policy, including Plan B.”

Some clubs have been conducting spot checks on spectators to see if they are fully vaccinated, while others are preparing for a full implementation of the certificate.

The league was looking into developing its own Covid pass earlier this year, which could be linked to fans’ tickets and scanned when they scan their smartphones.

Ministers are now meeting to discuss additional restrictions in an attempt to slow the rate of transmission of the Omicron variant, which could include requiring people to work from home and implementing Covid pases.

Plan B requires a Covid pass for all outdoor venues and “crowded settings with 4,000 or more attendees” within close proximity, as well as proof of vaccination for any setting with 10,000 or more attendees, “such as large sports and music stadia.”

However, if Boris Johnson is required to introduce Covid through a vote in Parliament, he will face a difficult task, with Labour and the Lib Dems refusing to support the policy and Tory MPs on a rampage over his handling of recent events.

Plan B: Premier League poised to bring in Covid passports under new Covid restrictions