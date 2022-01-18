Plans to renovate Clydebank Town Hall have been given an extra £45,000 boost.

£45,000 has been added to Clydebank Town Hall’s renovation plans.

The funds will be used to completely renovate the historic building, which was first opened in 1902, with work including new ceilings and the installation of CCTV cameras.

In order to boost tourism in the area, a further £45,000 will be spent on continuing renovation and restoration work at Clydebank Town Hall.

West Dunbartonshire Council agreed in March 2018 to establish a £4 million cultural capital fund to invest across the local authority’s cultural and heritage infrastructure, boosting the area’s reputation.

The money will go towards restoring Clydebank Town Hall, which was designed by James Miller and opened in April 1902.

Reception halls, municipal offices, council chambers, a library and a courtroom, as well as a police station, were all part of the original plan.

Councillors approved a revised program of improvement work at the town hall in February of last year, with the goal of making it a more attractive and sustainable structure.

Work would be done to demolish the coffee shop while preserving the existing gallery layout and improving accessibility between the four interconnected gallery rooms.

The new work will be funded from the council’s funding pot, which was previously agreed by the committee at Monday’s cultural committee meeting.

New plasterboard ceilings, a Council leader, motorized blinds, and the installation of CCTV cameras are all part of the project.

“I am happy to approve the recommendations,” said Council President Jonathon McColl during the meeting.

Have we confirmed that repairs to the SNP group room’s roof to make it watertight are on the way?

“There was still water ingress and fresh water on the floor the last time I was in the building.”

A council officer confirmed that external work of this nature had been completed, but that internal work had yet to be completed.

In the coming months, new heating equipment will be installed.

Following a brief discussion, members unanimously agreed to fund the suggested work to finish the Town Hall renovation.