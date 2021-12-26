Player ratings, analysis, and reaction from the nine-goal thriller between Manchester City and Leicester City

Player ratings, analysis, and reaction from the nine-goal thriller between Man City and Leicester.

City at their most unstoppable, but also revealing some flaws that could give their title rivals hope.

Man City 6-3 Leicester (De Bruyne 5′, Mahrez pen 14′, Gundogan 21′, Sterling pen 25′, 87′, Laporte 69′

Pep Guardiola may despise the Premier League’s fixture congestion, but few could argue with the entertainment value provided at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City moved six points clear of the pack.

The defending champions raced to a four-goal lead inside 25 minutes, only for Brendan Rodgers’ injury-plagued visitors to respond with three goals in the first ten minutes after the restart.

It was almost as if City players had taken Guardiola’s advice from the previous week and gone on strike in protest of the demands imposed on them by the current fixture calendar.

City’s nerves were calmed when Aymeric Laporte headed in Riyad Mahrez’s corner in the 69th minute to make it 5-3, before Raheem Sterling put an end to the thrilling afternoon when he swept in a Ruben Dias knockdown from an 88th minute corner.

This was a match that showcased City at their ruthless best while also revealing some flaws and perhaps even a ray of hope for their title rivals.

When they were good, as they were early in the game, they were unstoppable, racing into a 4-0 lead that meant they had scored 15 goals in their last 196 minutes of Premier League action.

In the history of the game, no team had ever won more than 33 top-flight games in a calendar year, but City were on their way to winning number 35 from the moment Kevin De Bruyne gave them the lead in the fifth minute.

It was arguably the best goal of the day as well, as the Belgian expertly controlled Fernandinho’s long, high ball into the Leicester area, giving him space and time to guide an unstoppable shot into Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

If Jannik Verstergaard’s defending was poor for that goal, Youri Tielemans was the bigger offender, giving away two penalties in the first ten minutes of the game.

He wrestled with Laporte at a City for 14 minutes in the first.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Man City vs Leicester: Player ratings, analysis and reaction from nine-goal thriller